Food City Donates $11K To Community Ministries

On Monday, Food City stores jointly presented $11,000 to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, which will entirely be used to meet food needs in the Greene County area. The money was raised through Food City's Race Against Hunger Campaign.

