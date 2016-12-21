Food City Donates $11K To Community Ministries
On Monday, Food City stores jointly presented $11,000 to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, which will entirely be used to meet food needs in the Greene County area. The money was raised through Food City's Race Against Hunger Campaign.
