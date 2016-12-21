Correction On Clem Allison Book Signing

Clem Allison will hold his book signing on Friday evening during the lighting of the Christmas tree and other First Friday events and not on the date announced in Monday's edition of The Greeneville Sun. Allison, professor emeritus of art at Tusculum College, will autograph copies of "Seeing Beyond: Awakening to the Reality of a Spiritually Interconnected, Evolving World," from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Mason House Gallery in the General Morgan Inn.

