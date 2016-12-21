Arcturus UAV, HEC-TINA Announce Joint Partnership
Defense organizations face significant logistical, safety, and security challenges in the transportation and storage of large amounts of heavy fuel required to fuel unmanned aerial vehicle operations. Diesel is the most commonly available fuel overseas, and has led to a demand for small UAV heavy fuel engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeneville light & power/ price gouging
|2 min
|Bil Carol
|5
|Jew Hater Obama Strikes Again
|1 hr
|Guess
|6
|Horn/siren
|1 hr
|Guess
|13
|Girl at tiptons
|2 hr
|I luv it
|2
|Jack Setser is missing
|3 hr
|Mee
|3
|New joke
|3 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|12
|Opportunity House Thrift Store (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dirty dingus
|21
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC