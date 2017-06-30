Weather Balloon Experiment Gets Newsp...

Weather Balloon Experiment Gets Newspaper's Attention

"From the parking lot of North Montgomery High School, DePauw physics and astronomy Professor Howard Brooks and students Kobby Van Dyck and Zach Wilkerson inflate a weather balloon with helium Thursday morning for launch as BASE 96, denoting the 96th such experiment launched by the DePauw Balloon Assisted Stratospheric Experiments project," notes the Banner-Graphic . Today's edition of the Greencastle newspaper includes the photo seen at the top right.

