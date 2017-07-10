Students Learn and Community Benefits...

Students Learn and Community Benefits Through Environmental Fellows Project

"Originally slated for a remodel, a condemned house at the DePauw Campus Farm is instead serving as an Environmental Fellows Program project, with students figuring out how to tear down the home with the smallest environmental impact," reports the Banner-Graphic . "As part of a year-long project, three students -- sophomore Yuting Huo and juniors Drew Johnson and Connor Berry -- are working with Professors Jim Mills and Jen Everett on an experiential program that focuses on the deconstruction of a house with the goal of learning how material can be re-purposed and recycled instead of sending it all to a landfill," the newspaper notes.

