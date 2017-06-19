Prof. Lili Wright Contributes Essay t...

Prof. Lili Wright Contributes Essay to Indianapolis Monthly

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Lili Wright, professor of English at DePauw University, contributes a column to the June 2017 edition of Indianapolis Monthly magazine. The piece on a Putnam County taxidermist is the first entry in a new series called "Work," exploring interesting jobs in Indiana.

