Northwestern University Honors Coach Nick Mourouzis
Nick Mourouzis, DePauw University's head football coach from 1981 to 2003, has been inducted as an honorary member into the Northwestern University Alumni Association's N Club. Mourouzis served as an assistant football coach for the Wildcats from 1973-81.
