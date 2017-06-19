Northwestern University Honors Coach ...

Northwestern University Honors Coach Nick Mourouzis

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Nick Mourouzis, DePauw University's head football coach from 1981 to 2003, has been inducted as an honorary member into the Northwestern University Alumni Association's N Club. Mourouzis served as an assistant football coach for the Wildcats from 1973-81.

