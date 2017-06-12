Grammy Award-Winning King's Singers to Present Summer Concert at DePauw, June 16

The renowned English a cappella ensemble, The King's Singers, return to Greencastle this month to present its first North American Summer School , and the DePauw University School of Music has the good fortune of serving as host for the inaugural workshop, which includes several events also open to the public. The first, a ticketed concert performed by the double Grammy Award-winning group, will be presented in the Green Center's Kresge Auditorium on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. At the mid-point of the weeklong North American school, the sextet invites the community to enjoy an intimate evening of music that will journey through more than 500 years of music from across The King's Singers' repertoire and around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.