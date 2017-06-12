Toms Ceo Jim Alling '83 Says DePauw Gave Him & Class of '17 "Critical ...
"You are more ready than you think," Jim Alling, the CEO of TOMS, told the 561 graduates of his alma mater, DePauw University, this morning. "You have learned a lot more during these past four years at DePauw than you realize," said Alling, a 1983 graduate of the University who has also served as as president of Starbucks USA and Starbucks International and as chief operating officer of T-Mobile USA.
