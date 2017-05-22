New Book, Campaign Crossroads, Refere...

New Book, Campaign Crossroads, References Visits by Presidential Candidates to DePauw

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

A new book, Campaign Crossroads: Presidential Politics in Indiana from Lincoln to Obama , "looks back over the varied, sometimes important, sometimes irrelevant, but always interesting presidential cycles in the state's history" and includes several references to DePauw University. Written by Andrew E. Stoner, it is distributed by Indiana Historical Society Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Paige Drake 2 hr Elks 3
Worthless moms of clay county.... 2 hr Rainbows-n-Sunshine 14
Clay City Teacher 15 hr Itsashame 7
Little ceasers 18 hr Anon123 3
Erin Little In Castlebury apts Apr '17 neighbor 2
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Feb '17 Know her 7
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC