DePauw's Sixth President, Rev. Alexander Martin, Was First President of West Virginia University
Rev. Alexander Martin, the sixth president of DePauw University, "was West Virginia University's first president," recalls the Gazette-Mail of Charleston, West Virginia. Martin's "drive for public education and high academic standards set the tone 150 years ago for an institution that would become the flagship for higher education in West Virginia."
