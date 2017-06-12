DePauw's Sixth President, Rev. Alexan...

DePauw's Sixth President, Rev. Alexander Martin, Was First President of West Virginia University

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Rev. Alexander Martin, the sixth president of DePauw University, "was West Virginia University's first president," recalls the Gazette-Mail of Charleston, West Virginia. Martin's "drive for public education and high academic standards set the tone 150 years ago for an institution that would become the flagship for higher education in West Virginia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who was the bitch that got arrested at Great Da... 5 hr GD Underm 1
Mike Nichols Wed Sliver 3
Erin Little In Castlebury apts Apr '17 neighbor 2
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Feb '17 Know her 7
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
i need numbers for sluts (Oct '16) Oct '16 the dude 1
Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Subscriber1988 1
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC