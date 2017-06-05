DePauw's Class of 2017, 561 Strong and "A Force to be Reckoned With," Graduates Under Sunny Skies
"DePauw's Class of 2017 is a force to be reckoned with," said Sarah Fears to her classmates at DePauw University's 178th Commencement. "The world outside of DePauw is not ready for the brilliant light that our class is going to provide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chomos at Morris manufacturing. (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Sheri
|5
|Worst place to work....
|Mon
|Fact
|8
|Best places to eat.
|Mon
|Relic
|2
|White Male Privilege
|Mon
|KKK
|3
|Tell me about ashley dickison
|Mon
|KKK
|3
|Mike Nichols
|Jun 3
|Flute
|2
|Erin Little In Castlebury apts
|Apr '17
|neighbor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC