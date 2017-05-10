Rob Lowe Postpones DePauw Visit
The Ubben Lecture by actor, producer and author Rob Lowe, which was scheduled to take place Monday, May 1, at DePauw University, has been postponed. "We have received word that a scheduling conflict has arisen, and that Mr. Lowe will not be able to make the trip to Greencastle next week," said Ken Owen '82, executive director of media relations at DePauw and coordinator of the Ubben Lecture Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angel who lived in Brazil 13 years ago?
|7 hr
|Angel Shonk
|6
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|17 hr
|Show me
|13
|Arrest made in robbery of Cloverdale Casey's
|May 10
|MoMoney
|1
|Erin Little In Castlebury apts
|Apr '17
|neighbor
|2
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Know her
|7
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|i need numbers for sluts (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC