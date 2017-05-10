Rob Lowe Postpones DePauw Visit

Rob Lowe Postpones DePauw Visit

Wednesday Apr 26

The Ubben Lecture by actor, producer and author Rob Lowe, which was scheduled to take place Monday, May 1, at DePauw University, has been postponed. "We have received word that a scheduling conflict has arisen, and that Mr. Lowe will not be able to make the trip to Greencastle next week," said Ken Owen '82, executive director of media relations at DePauw and coordinator of the Ubben Lecture Series.

