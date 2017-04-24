News of Rob Lowe's Upcoming DePauw Visit Spreads from Coast-to-Coast
"Actor Rob Lowe will be speaking next month at the Indiana college from which both of his parents graduated," begins an Associated Press report which is being disseminated by media outlets across America. "Lowe is set to visit DePauw University in Greencastle on May 1 to give the school's Ubben Lecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Little In Castlebury apts
|Apr 7
|neighbor
|2
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Know her
|7
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|i need numbers for sluts (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
|Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Subscriber1988
|1
|Who & Where are the High School Seniors of 90-91? (Nov '14)
|May '16
|91 grad
|2
|DePauw Receives Community Conservation Challeng... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Townie8675309
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC