Hundreds of used syringes dumped alon...

Hundreds of used syringes dumped along Putnam County road

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

She was talking about a gray plastic shopping bag, thrown in the ditch along County Road 25 South near 100 East, not far from Greencastle. And it was full of something potentially dangerous: used syringes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
French Funeral Home (Mar '14) Apr 21 BigRig18 6
Erin Little In Castlebury apts Apr 7 neighbor 2
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Feb '17 Know her 7
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
i need numbers for sluts (Oct '16) Oct '16 the dude 1
Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Subscriber1988 1
Who & Where are the High School Seniors of 90-91? (Nov '14) May '16 91 grad 2
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Putnam County was issued at April 26 at 10:14AM EDT

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC