Four Greencastle Mayors to Come Together for Friday Program at DePauw

On Friday, May 5, the four individuals who have served as mayors of Greencastle since 1988 will come together at DePauw University to reflect on their experiences as mayors and on their city: past, present, and future. The four participants -- Mike Harmless , Nancy Michael , Sue Murray , and current mayor Bill Dory, who took office in 2016 -- have headed Greencastle city government for nearly three decades.

