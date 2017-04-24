Forklift maker to open second Greenca...

Forklift maker to open second Greencastle plant, add 100 jobs

Forklift manufacturer Crown Equipment Corp. said Thursday that it will open a second factory in Greencastle as part of an expansion that's expected to create 100 jobs by 2021.

