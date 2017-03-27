Truck rolls, driver escapes major injury

Truck rolls, driver escapes major injury

The driver suffered only minor injuries when this semitrailer rolled in an accident about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Indiana 236 about a mile west of Indiana 59 in Parke County. A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his truck rolled in a crash about 9:30 a.m. today on Indiana 236 about a mile west of Indiana 59 in Parke County, according to Indiana State Police.

