Tips result in 4 Putnam Co. drug arrests
After receiving the information and implementing other investigative measures, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence on East Liberty Street in Greencastle. Scales, baggies, smoking devices, syringes, glass plates and other items associated with the possible manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered during the search.
