Return to DePauw as Kilgore Counselor...

Return to DePauw as Kilgore Counselor Gives Dana Ferguson '14 "Hope for the Future of Journalism"

Friday Mar 31

Dana Ferguson, a reporter for South Dakota's Sioux Falls Argus Leader and 2014 graduate of DePauw, says she felt "hope for the future of journalism as I returned to Greencastle, Ind., last week to counsel student reporters at my college newspaper." Ferguson spent time with the staff of The DePauw , where she worked as a student journalist and served as editor-in-chief, as the spring's Kilgore Counselor.

