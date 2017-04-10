Return to DePauw as Kilgore Counselor Gives Dana Ferguson '14 "Hope for the Future of Journalism"
Dana Ferguson, a reporter for South Dakota's Sioux Falls Argus Leader and 2014 graduate of DePauw, says she felt "hope for the future of journalism as I returned to Greencastle, Ind., last week to counsel student reporters at my college newspaper." Ferguson spent time with the staff of The DePauw , where she worked as a student journalist and served as editor-in-chief, as the spring's Kilgore Counselor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
