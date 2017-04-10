Iowa State U Paper Notes Leslie Odom Jr.'s DePauw Visit
"Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will give a lecture titled ' Hamilton and the Road to Success: In Words and Music' at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stephens Auditorium," reports Iowa State Daily . Iowa State University's newspaper points out, "Odom spoke at the University of Iowa and DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, in a series of events and will perform with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and at the Ravinia Jazz Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, this summer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|1 hr
|Rainbows-n-Sunshine
|8
|Erin Little In Castlebury apts
|Apr 7
|neighbor
|2
|Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Fringe
|7
|Trial dates set for five 'Diablos' charged afte...
|Apr 6
|IKnow
|1
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Know her
|7
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC