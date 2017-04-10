Iowa State U Paper Notes Leslie Odom ...

Iowa State U Paper Notes Leslie Odom Jr.'s DePauw Visit

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

"Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will give a lecture titled ' Hamilton and the Road to Success: In Words and Music' at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stephens Auditorium," reports Iowa State Daily . Iowa State University's newspaper points out, "Odom spoke at the University of Iowa and DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, in a series of events and will perform with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and at the Ravinia Jazz Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, this summer."

