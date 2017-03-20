Greencastle's York Chevrolet Buick GMC Provides DePauw With New Safe Ride Vehicle
The generosity of Greencastle's York Chevrolet Buick GMC will provide DePauw University with a new Safe Ride vehicle. York's donation of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 12-passenger van will allow DePauw to retire the current Safe Ride van, which has been in service for a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any men looking for fun
|14 hr
|Heroin bob
|7
|Morris Mfg Drug Test? (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Worth more
|4
|Robert Freeman works nights at taco bell Brazil
|Mar 14
|Jonelle
|2
|Easiest Girls in Brazil
|Mar 13
|Not right
|5
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Know her
|7
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC