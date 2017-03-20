Greencastle's York Chevrolet Buick GM...

Greencastle's York Chevrolet Buick GMC Provides DePauw With New Safe Ride Vehicle

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

The generosity of Greencastle's York Chevrolet Buick GMC will provide DePauw University with a new Safe Ride vehicle. York's donation of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 12-passenger van will allow DePauw to retire the current Safe Ride van, which has been in service for a decade.

Greencastle, IN

