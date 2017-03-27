Econ Prof. Gary Lemon Authors Savvy I...

Econ Prof. Gary Lemon Authors Savvy Investing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Gary D. Lemon, professor of economics and management at DePauw University, is the author of Savvy Investing: Strategy for Successful Investing . An announcement of the new book says that when Dr. Lemon "made his first investment in the stock market as a 19-year-old college student, he was hooked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First family of Brazil 13 hr Curious 1
The Brazil Government should be ashamed of not ... (Feb '16) 13 hr Suggestion 2
French Funeral Home (Mar '14) 14 hr Sewed 5
loan Mar 25 GTFTYHIUJ 2
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Feb '17 Know her 7
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
i need numbers for sluts Oct '16 the dude 1
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC