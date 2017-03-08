Drug Tips Lead To Four Arrests In Gre...

Drug Tips Lead To Four Arrests In Greencastle

At 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, acting on tips received from the general public, as well as other investigative measures, the Putnamville District Methamphetamine Suppression Team arrived at the residence at 9 East Liberty Street in Greencastle with a Putnam County search warrant. During further investigation, troopers found numerous items associated with the possible manufacture and distribution of meth and marijuana.

