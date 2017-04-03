"DePauw Makes a Doctor of Todd Rundgr...

"DePauw Makes a Doctor of Todd Rundgren": Indianapolis Star

"Todd Rundgren, the rocker who's unusual in that his most famous songs are not his most critically acclaimed, will receive an honorary doctoral degree from DePauw University in Greencastle at the school's commencement on May 21, the university said Monday," reports the Indianapolis Star this afternoon. Will Higgins notes, "Rundgren is widely respected in music circles as a brilliant and innovative songwriter, performer and producer yet his two big radio hits are the saccharine 'Hello It's Me' , and 'Bang the Drum All Day' , now a staple at sports arenas.

