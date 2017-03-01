Blaine Boyland, Amy L. Boyland, David K. Jones, and Susan E. Jones,...

ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANTS Jeffrey A. Boggess, Greencastle, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Kent M. Frandsen, Parr Richey Obremskey Frandsen & Patterson LLP, Lebanon, Indiana [1] Blaine and Amy L. Boyland and David and Susan Jones appeal the trial court's findings of fact, conclusions, and judgment in favor of Castle Farms, Inc., regarding title to certain real property. They raise several issues which we consolidate and restate as whether the court's judgment is clearly erroneous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.