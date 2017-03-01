On the Move

Saturday Feb 11

Old National Bank has promoted Bob Smith president of its Northwest Region, which includes Lafayette, West Lafayette, Williamsport, Covington, Danville, Rockville, Clinton, Terre Haute, Greencastle and Marshall. Smith is a graduate of Indiana State University and completed the Indiana Executive Program at Indiana University.

