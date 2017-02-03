On the Move: Feb. 5, 2017

On the Move: Feb. 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Old National Bank recently named Dan Doan as Fort Wayne Region president, replacing Wendell Bontrager, who is leaving to serve as president of Equity Bank in Wichita, Kan. Doan will relocate to Fort Wayne from Terre Haute, as part of this transition, and retain his responsibilities as CEO of Old National's Northern Super Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 dead, including 2 infants in fatal Brazil hou... 9 hr Dick 2
Cute bisexual female? 19 hr NeedAfReak 6
Hot gals in brazil Jan 31 Lolo 3
who are snitches in brazil (Apr '15) Jan 30 sucker 10
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Nov '16 Joan 6
i need numbers for sluts Oct '16 the dude 1
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC