Greencastle Commission on Sustainability Honors Anthony Baratta '10 & Madeline Piscetta '17
Anthony Baratta, director of sustainability at DePauw and 2010 graduate of the University, has been recognized as "Citizen of the Year" by the Greencastle Commission on Sustainability. The group also named Madeline Piscetta, a senior at DePauw University, as the "Young Leader of the Year".
