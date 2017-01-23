Variety Story on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Cites Prof. Jeff McCall '76

As MSNBC 's Rachel Maddow reworks her show to feature long form, in-depth interviews, "Republicans would do well to meet with her, argues Jeffrey McCall, a media studies professor at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind.," notes a story in Variety . McCall, a 1976 graduate of DePauw, is a professor of communication and author of the book Viewer Discretion Advised: Taking Control of Mass Media Influences .

