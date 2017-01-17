Unbuilding a House
It's an hour into Winter Term, and students are already combing through a condemned house on the outskirts of Greencastle. With the heat turned off, it's nearly as cold inside as it is in the freezing January air outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Jan 15
|Free
|20
|Join brotherhood society in kano to get rich & ...
|Jan 11
|MR uche to
|1
|Join brotherhood society in Brazil to get rich ...
|Jan 11
|MR uche to
|1
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Joan
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
|Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Subscriber1988
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC