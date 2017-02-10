Rexnord protest aims for changed mind...

Rexnord protest aims for changed minds, community support

Monday Jan 23

On Monday afternoon, about three dozen workers and union members held a protest in front of the plant on Rockville Road. They held signs saying "Keep it made in America," and as it got dark, hoisted lighted letters that spelled out the same message.

