Putnam County Man Arrested After Release From HospitalWednesday,...

Putnam County Man Arrested After Release From Hospital
Wednesdayafternoon, Indiana State Police troopers arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner as he was released from MethodistHospital in Indianapolis, IN. The charges are related to a domestic battery investigation and the subsequent pointing of a handgun at a deputy sheriff.
