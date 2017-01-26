Putnam County Man Arrested After Rele...

Putnam County Man Arrested After Release From HospitalWednesday,...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Wednesdayafternoon, Indiana State Police troopers arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner as he was released from MethodistHospital in Indianapolis, IN. The charges are related to a domestic battery investigation and the subsequent pointing of a handgun at a deputy sheriff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot gals in brazil 14 hr Wanting to know 2
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) 14 hr Wanting to know 21
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Nov '16 Joan 6
i need numbers for sluts Oct '16 the dude 1
Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Subscriber1988 1
Who & Where are the High School Seniors of 90-91? (Nov '14) May '16 91 grad 2
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC