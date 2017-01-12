Names released in Putnam County polic...

Names released in Putnam County police-involved shooting

Indiana State Police detectives from the Putnamville Post continue to investigate a police-involved shooting northwest of Greencastle near Morton in rural Putnam County. Suspect Adam B. Wagner, 35, is being treated at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

