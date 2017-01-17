Man shot by police arrested on multip...

Man shot by police arrested on multiple charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A rural Greencastle man accused of pointing a gun at sheriff's police, and whom police say was shot as a result, was arrested Wednesday afternoon upon his release from an Indianapolis hospital. State troopers with a warrant arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner on felony charges of intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal confinement, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) Jan 15 Free 20
Join brotherhood society in kano to get rich & ... Jan 11 MR uche to 1
Join brotherhood society in Brazil to get rich ... Jan 11 MR uche to 1
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Nov '16 Joan 6
i need numbers for sluts Oct '16 the dude 1
Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Subscriber1988 1
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC