Lawmaker under fire for 'fat women' post

Monday Jan 23

Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking." Indiana state senator under fire for 'fat women' post Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking."

