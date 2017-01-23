Lawmaker under fire for 'fat women' post
Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking." Indiana state senator under fire for 'fat women' post Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any men looking for fun
|1 hr
|Looking for you
|2
|who are snitches in brazil (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|ChuckMoran
|14
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|3 dead, including 2 infants in fatal Brazil hou...
|Feb 4
|Dick
|2
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Joan
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC