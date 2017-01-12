ISP Investigating Deputy Involved Shooting In Greencastle
On Thursday at 11:18 p.m., two Putnam County Sheriff's deputies, along with a Putnam County special deputy, responded to a 911 call from a girlfriend reporting a domestic disturbance with her live-in boyfriend at 6400 North County Road 490 West, in Greencastle. Minutes later, deputies met with the female at a neighbor's residence just north of the victim's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join brotherhood society in kano to get rich & ...
|Wed
|MR uche to
|1
|Join brotherhood society in Brazil to get rich ...
|Wed
|MR uche to
|1
|Scott Francis is a rat.
|Dec 31
|Snowman
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 28
|BdR
|4
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Joan
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC