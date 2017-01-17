ISP Investigate Deputy Involved ShootingFriday, January 13Putnam...

Just after 11 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who had allegedly been beaten by her live-in boyfriend at 6400 North County Road 490 West in Greencastle. After speaking with the woman outside the home, two deputies and a reserve deputy went up to the home to try and speak with the boyfriend.

