DePauw Chamber Symphony's Jan. 9 Concert Will Kick Off UK Tour
Prior to departing on a nine-day European tour to the United Kingdom, January 1119, the DePauw Chamber Symphony will present a pre-tour concert in Greencastle with DePauw University faculty soloist Nicole Brockmann. The performance, conducted by Orcenith Smith, will be given on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. with the audience invited to join the ensemble onstage in the Green Center's Kresge Auditorium.
