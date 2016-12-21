DePauw Chamber Symphony's Jan. 9 Conc...

DePauw Chamber Symphony's Jan. 9 Concert Will Kick Off UK Tour

Prior to departing on a nine-day European tour to the United Kingdom, January 1119, the DePauw Chamber Symphony will present a pre-tour concert in Greencastle with DePauw University faculty soloist Nicole Brockmann. The performance, conducted by Orcenith Smith, will be given on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. with the audience invited to join the ensemble onstage in the Green Center's Kresge Auditorium.

