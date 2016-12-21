Scholarship created in memory of former FHS teacher
Next year, the George D. Bateman Memorial Scholarship Program will be available to graduating seniors who plan to continue their education in college or vocational school programs. There are two types of scholarship awards: $5,000 annually for a four-year student, and $2,500 annually for a two-year or vocational-technical student.
