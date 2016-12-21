ISP Continue Investigation Into Weekend ShootingMonday, December...

ISP Continue Investigation Into Weeke...

Police from several agencies went to a home on East County Road 375 South near Greencastle as part of their investigation into a theft from a Greencastle store. As officers approached the front door of the home they say that 48-year-old Jeffrey R. Hunter met them at the door and opened fire with a shotgun.

