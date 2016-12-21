ISP Continue Investigation Into Weekend ShootingMonday, December...
Police from several agencies went to a home on East County Road 375 South near Greencastle as part of their investigation into a theft from a Greencastle store. As officers approached the front door of the home they say that 48-year-old Jeffrey R. Hunter met them at the door and opened fire with a shotgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryar Miller
|Dec 20
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Boo
|3
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Joan
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
|Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Subscriber1988
|1
|Who & Where are the High School Seniors of 90-91? (Nov '14)
|May '16
|91 grad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC