Docs: Man stole chainsaw before shooting Cloverdale officer
Court documents state that an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County began when the suspect stole a chainsaw from a store. Jeffrey Hunter, 48, faces charges of attempted murder, theft, resisting law enforcement and battery in the case.
