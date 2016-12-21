DePauw's New Hoover Dining Hall Cited...

DePauw's New Hoover Dining Hall Cited by Two Publications

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

"During a noon luncheon meeting of the Greater Greencastle Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Tuesday, Bruce Clute, DePauw University director of collaborative community initiatives and auxiliary services, points out some of the amenities of the new 48,000-square-foot Hoover Hall dining center which opened recently at DePauw," notes a photo caption in the Banner-Graphic . It adds, "The $32 million project, which took 29 months to complete, was dedicated over Old Gold Weekend in October.

