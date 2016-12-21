Cloverdale officer, suspect hurt in shooting
State Police investigators say both the Cloverdale officer and the suspect were shot during the incident in Greencastle. The suspect was taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greencastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryar Miller
|Tue
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Boo
|3
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Dec 13
|Deputy
|19
|craig wilcox (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|thats the way
|6
|Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Joan
|6
|i need numbers for sluts
|Oct '16
|the dude
|1
|Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Subscriber1988
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greencastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC