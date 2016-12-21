Cloverdale officer, suspect hurt in s...

Cloverdale officer, suspect hurt in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

State Police investigators say both the Cloverdale officer and the suspect were shot during the incident in Greencastle. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greencastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryar Miller Tue Rock 1
Black GMC Denali (Dec '15) Tue Boo 3
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) Dec 13 Deputy 19
craig wilcox (Oct '14) Nov '16 thats the way 6
Stephanie Rusher aka Stephanie Williams (Aug '15) Nov '16 Joan 6
i need numbers for sluts Oct '16 the dude 1
Greencastle guy in wreck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Subscriber1988 1
See all Greencastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greencastle Forum Now

Greencastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greencastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greencastle, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC