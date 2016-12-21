Cloverdale Officer Shot During InvestigationSaturday, December...
Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating a police action shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at 4449 East County Road 375 South near Greencastle. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, officers from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Greencastle Police Department, and the Cloverdale Police Department were following up on information from an earlier Greencastle retail store theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
