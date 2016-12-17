Arrest made in shooting of Cloverdale...

Arrest made in shooting of Cloverdale police officer

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to the Indiana State Police, 48-year-old Jeffrey Hunter was taken into custody for the Dec. 10 shooting of Cloverdale Police Officer Luke Brown. Police said Hunter was initially a suspect in a theft from a Greencastle Tractor Supply Store on Dec. 10. Police then confronted Hunter at his residence located in the 4400 block of East County Road 375 South near Greencastle.

