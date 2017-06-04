Motorcyclist airlifted to Tucson afte...

Motorcyclist airlifted to Tucson after crash in Green Valley

Jun 4, 2017 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A man riding his motorcycle in Green Valley on Sunday had to be airlifted to a hospital in Tucson. LT Pratt, Public Information Officer for Green Valley Fire District, said the 51-year-old rider was alone on the bike.

