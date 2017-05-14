Who books a weekend escape in an Ariz...

Who books a weekend escape in an Arizona retirement community? Smart people, that's who

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

South-central Arizona is rugged and wild, with a rich history that includes soaring Sky Island mountain ranges and Spanish missions. It's also home to Green Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Your Ex 47
News Mixed reactions to Trump's border wall along Ar... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tomin cali 1
Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15) Apr '15 ivanci 1
Considering a move (Nov '14) Nov '14 Robinrenae 1
News Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14) May '14 ronnie 7
Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14) Apr '14 tgibob 1
News National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11) Mar '14 Kelly 2
See all Green Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Valley Forum Now

Green Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Green Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC