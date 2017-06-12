Help Wanted: Mobile Meals needs drivers
TUCSON, AZ - Snowbirds in southern Arizona might be flying back north to avoid the summer heat, but some of their homebound neighbors are still in need of their daily deliveries. Mobile Meals of Tucson needs volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Townsend
|Jun 2
|Mike K
|1
|Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Your Ex
|47
|Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ivanci
|1
|Considering a move (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Robinrenae
|1
|Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14)
|May '14
|ronnie
|7
|Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|tgibob
|1
|National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11)
|Mar '14
|Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC