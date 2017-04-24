Wind driving wildfire in southern Ari...

Wind driving wildfire in southern Arizona

3 hrs ago

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Wind on Tuesday drove a fire that has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in and around a southern Arizona mountain range, closed a highway and burned at least 28 square miles of grass, brush and trees.

Start the conversation

Green Valley, AZ

